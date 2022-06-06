Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – Hollywood actress, Amber Heard, stayed in a luxury $22,500-a-month Virginia mansion during her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, it has been revealed.

She reportedly stayed in the 13,000 square-foot home throughout the trial, but now the 36 year old says she can’t afford to pay $8million she owes her ex-husband after a jury ruled she defamed him.

The actress was ordered to pay Depp, $15million – $10million in compensation and $5million in punitive damages.

The judge later capped the damages at the Virginia maximum of $350,000. Minus the $2million Depp was ordered to pay Heard, she owes him a total of $8.35million.

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredhoft, then announced the actress cannot afford to pay the damages, and said she intends to appeal the verdict.

Despite her claims of financial woes, Heard lived in luxury with her family while the trial was going on, according to TMZ.

The house sits on an acre of land, and has a tennis court, a home movie theater, eight bedrooms, and a pair of sweeping staircases in the entryway.

See photos below.