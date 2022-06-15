Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Amber Heard has rubbished reports of her being cut from the Aquaman sequel.

A Warner Bros. source reportedly claimed that studio bosses had quietly axed Heard’s scenes from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom after she lost her libel trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson told Variety on behalf of the actress: “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

It comes after a source close to the movie studio told Just Jared: “Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen testing the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.”

However, another insider later said: “Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role.”

A petition to have Heard fired from Aquaman 2 gathered momentum during the trial and reached over 4.6 million signatures.