Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Amber Heard has reacted via her spokesperson to Johnny Depp’s first ever TikTok video, in which the actor said he is “moving forward”.

Depp, 58, won a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife 36-year-old Amber Heard last week. He then signed up to TikTok in order to thank fans who supported him throughout the trial.

In his first post, the Pirates of the Caribbean star addressed his “treasured, loyal and unwavering” fan base.”

“We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” he wrote.

“And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

The video immediately got millions of views and fans commented to express their support for him.

According to The People, a spokesperson for Heard responded to Depp’s message in a statement, saying, “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

It’s not the first time the actress has spoken out since the trial concluded. Following the result she confirmed that she would be appealing the decision, before she issued the following statement:

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”