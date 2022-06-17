Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Amber Heard is set to release therapy notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of her relationship with Johnny Depp.

The 36-year-old actress says it proves there was physical abuse in their marriage.

Heard handed over a binder of notes from a doctor to NBC’s Dateline ahead of her tell-all interview with Savannah Guthrie, which is set to air on US television on Friday night, June 17.

In a teaser for the interview, Heard said: “There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to.”

The documents, which are shown on-screen, detail one 2012 instance in which Heard told her therapist that Depp allegedly “hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her,” according to “Dateline.”

Eight months after that, Depp allegedly “ripped her nightgown, threw her on the bed,” according to the program, and in 2013, he reportedly “threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”

During the Deep-Heard trial, Amber’s lawyers were barred from submitting the documents as evidence after the judge dismissed them as “hearsay”.

Depp had emerged victorious in his recent defamation trial against Heard, with the jury awarding him $10million in compensatory damages and a further $5million in punitive damages, while Heard was also awarded $2million in compensatory damages.

In response to Heard’s interview with NBC, a spokesperson for Depp told Dateline that the actor simply wants to “move forward” after he won his case.

“It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favor,” they said in a statement.