Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza is on the verge of imploding thanks to sibling rivalry 53 days to the August 9th General Election.

In a statement yesterday, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria accused Ruto’s UDA of causing wrangles in Kenya Kwanza.

Kuria highlighted the public dispute between Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi and Tujibebe Party Leader William Gitau Kabogo.

He noted that the altercation was a result of secret meetings between the UDA leadership in a bid to frustrate the gubernatorial ambitions of other contestants who are also members of Kenya Kwanza.

The Legislator added that MPs and MCAs within their circles were intimidated and warned of dire consequences should they revolt.

“What happened in the Hustler Express caravan in Kiambu today (Wednesday, June 15) is regrettable. The ugly altercation between Kabogo and Wamatangi is regrettable. I will not apportion blame to any of the two gentlemen but I can relate to Kabogo’s pain.”

“For three days, the UDA leadership has been meeting UDA MP and MCA candidates to plot how to embarrass Kabogo and me during the tour. MCAs and MPs who associate with us were warned of dire consequences. This chicanery is not healthy for our fledgling alliance,” he stated.

Kuria urged the UDA outfit to live up to the core policies and inclusivity envisioned in the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.