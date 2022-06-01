Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has promised to make a major announcement this coming Monday.

Speaking during a meeting by the European Business Council Kenya (EBC Kenya), Raila said he will announce what he will do in his first 100 days in office if he wins the August polls.

He noted that he will make the announcement after presenting his presidential nomination papers to IEBC on Sunday.

He remarked that he has been telling Kenyans that it was still a secret but promised to lay it bare next Monday.

“I’m basically working on that. I’ve been telling people that it is still a secret but I’m going to publish it. On Sunday I’m presenting my papers then on Monday I will announce what my first 100 days are going to be like,” Raila stated.

During the business meeting, Raila also said that his administration will put up measures to ensure business thrives easily within and outside the country.

“My administration will implement measures that will make it easier for businesses to thrive within and without our borders. That’s a promise,” Raila said.

The ODM leader was accompanied by the Azimio running mate Martha Karua.

Raila had promised earlier to launch his manifesto but backed out after realizing that Deputy President William Ruto might plagiarize it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.