Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Machakos County Governor, Alfred Mutua has revealed President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s nefarious plot of governing Kenya after the August 9th presidential election.

As per the constitution, Uhuru is supposed to go home permanently in August after serving for two five-year terms.

However, according to Mutua, Uhuru is planning to cling to power and that is why he is forcing Kenyans to elect his ‘project’ Raila Odinga in August.

“Jаkаyа Kikwete аliоngоzа аkаtоkа Rоhо Sаfi, Mоi аlimаlizа Kаzi mаke yа Kаtibа аkаtоkа, Bill Сlintоn nа Bаrасk Оbаmа wаlimаlizа wаkаtоkа. Kwа nini wewe unat аkа kutаwаlа Kenyа Mаishа? [Jаkаyа Kikwete ruled аnd steррed dоwn in рeасe, Mоi finished his term аnd left, Bill Сlintоn аnd Bаrасk Оbаmа left. Why dо you wаnt tо stаy in роwer fоr mаny yeаrs.],” Mutua stated.

He also said Uhuru is supporting Raila Odinga’s presidency because he knows very well that the old man will be manipulated like Marionette after the August 9th poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.