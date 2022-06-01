Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho, for saying that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will win the August election with 60 percent of votes.

Kibicho, who spoke when appearing in an interview with Citizen TV, stated that he has received National Intelligence Service (NIS) reports showing that Raila Odinga will win the election with over 60 percent of votes.

However, reacting to Kibicho’s statement, Ahmednasir termed his remarks as silly and fake and reminded him that it is Kenyans who will decide who the fifth president is and not fake NIS reports.

“Dr. KIBICHO/CS Mucheru please go campaign for Hon Raila on the ground. Elections are not won by issuing SILLY statements.

“It’s WANJIKU that has the vote. KIBICHO stop your lies/falsification of NIS reports…we see them when you see…we know it’s a grim reading for you…pole!” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST