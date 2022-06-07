Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has condemned Azimio Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for saying he will ban the importation of second hands clothes commonly known as Mitumba to Kenya to promote local manufacturers.

Speaking during his manifesto launch on Monday, Raila stated that the importation of mitumba clothes into the country had killed other sectors of the economy including manufacturing.

While explaining its impact, Raila remarked that the mitumba clothes people in Kenya are wearing might have been worn by people who already died.

Raila‘s statement ignited mixed reactions from Kenyans online with a section of Kenyans condemning him for his proposal.

Lawyer Ahmednasir in a tweet on Tuesday said Raila doesn’t have respect for 45 million poor Kenyans who wear mitumba clothes daily.

The lawyer said Kenyans should be wary of Raila Odinga’s leadership because he will criminalise the wearing of Mitumba when he forms the government in August.

“What does Hon Raila and azimio have against poor downtrodden 45 million Kenyans? Why do they hate the poor?

“Why do they see it as a bad omen to be sons or daughters of poor Kenyans from rural Kenya? Why do they want to criminalise wearing Mitumba?,” Ahmednasir posted on his Twitter page.

