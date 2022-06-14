Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 June 2022 – A drunk Nairobi City Inspectorate Officer ‘Kanjo’ is on the spot after she was captured on a viral video harassing revelers in an unidentified city entertainment joint.

In the video, the rogue officer gives her personal employment number and identifies herself as an inspector attached to Green Park Bus Terminus, Nairobi.

She goes ahead and confronts a female reveler, claiming that she had insulted her.

She then forcefully tries to search her bag and threatens to arrest her.

“Record me. I am an Inspector of Police attached to Nairobi County. Go and read Nairobi County by-laws. I am an enforcement officer. I am allowed to search her phone, search her bag. I am allowed even to arrest you,” the intoxicated officer says even as other revelers protest.

A man believed to be her boyfriend tries to intervene but she dismisses him saying she has the powers to arrest.

Nairobi County Chief Security and Compliance Chief Officer, Mark Leleruk, said they have launched investigations into the incident.

He put it clear that there is no law that allows city council askaris to cause intimidation, disturbance, and harassment of other Kenyans.

“There is no law that allows others to harass others. We are yet to investigate the extent of harassment but we have already begun investigations,” Leleruk stated.

Watch the video of the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.