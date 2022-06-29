Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga no longer controls Kajiado County, going by the opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa.

Kajiado county has traditionally been Raila Odinga’s stronghold, but the latest game of numbers shows Raila has lost the expansive county, which borders Nairobi county on one side.

According to the pollster, if the election is called today, United Democratic Alliance candidate Katoo Ole Metito will win the Kajiado County gubernatorial seat with a landslide.

The poll showed that Ole Metito will clinch the seat with 37.8 percent, followed closely by Orange Democratic Movement candidate Joseph Ole Lenku with 34.0 percent, and former Kajiado Governor David Nkedienye comes third with 27.0 percent.

The poll is a big setback since Raila Odinga has been dominating Maasai land for over two decades.

However, according to the poll, Raila seems to have lost the domination to Ruto, who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s presidential candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.