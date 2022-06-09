Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Hospital Administrator Vacancy – (Nairobi)

About the Client:

A Nairobi-based hospital is seeking a proactive and experienced administrator. The hospital has been in existence for many years and operates on 24-hour basis.

The candidate will be responsible for efficient administrative and operations support, planning, and controlling all resource departments and services to enable ultimate medical and patient care.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Ensure that the hospital runs efficiently and delivers quality patient care.

Champion formulation and implementation of policies and programs within all the hospital departments.

Responsible for the supervision and motivation of all the hospital employees.

Serve as a liaison among governing boards, medical staff, and department managers.

Assist with recruitment, consenting, screening, and enrolment of personnel.

Oversee quality improvement of processes for efficient delivery of services in the hospital.

Monitor the performance of the hospital in terms of revenue & profitability against targets and take corrective steps as required.

Ensure there is full compliance with the existing statutory requirements/ regulations and that all the necessary licenses are obtained in time.

Participate in the budgeting of the Hospital activities with a view of achieving proper controls;

Serves as the secretary to the management team.

Responsible for external and internal communication.

Oversees accurate and timely management the hospital asset and inventory register.

Responsible for the daily operation of the Hospital by ensuring that the staff, facilities, schedules and flow of work is optimally carried out.

Promotes and maintains effective public relations with government, patients, relatives, suppliers, community and individuals.

Ensures availability and upkeep of equipment, assets, vehicles, legal documents and ensuring availability when required.

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual progress reports.

Participates in the budgeting of the hospital activities with a view of achieving proper controls.

Spearheads culture change and performance to improve the Hospital image.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications & Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management, Public Health, Nursing, Business Administration/Management, or any other related field with valid practicing license where applicable.

Masters Degree in Public Health, Healthcare Management and Business Administration, will be an added advantage.

At least three (3) years at senior managerial level in a busy, reputable hospital.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

A professional course is an added advantage.

Knowledge in Financial Management

Competencies & Skills

Leadership skills

Quality decision-making skills

Business management skills

Good project management skills.

Excellent time management skills.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Team player with a customer-oriented approach

Customer, market, and competitor understanding

Strong personality and ability to work under pressure

Person of high integrity, confidentiality and decisive.

Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to manage a diverse range of professional relationships.

Excellent organizational and multi-tasking skills

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR) to reach us not later than 13th June 2022 to emergeegress@gmail.com. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.