Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is a State Corporation registered under Legal Notice Number 4 of 25th January 2019. KUTRRH seeks to engage qualified staff on a five (5) year performance-based renewable contract for the positions listed below. Applicants must demonstrate diligence, commitment and a positive attitude.

Grant Administrator – V/FT/67/2022 – (1 post)

Job description

An officer at this level will work under the supervision of the Grant manager.

Duties and responsibilities

Handling of Incoming Grant Applications

Confirm receipt of grant applications or inquiries and send out grant application forms where appropriate

Discuss new applications with the Grant Manager and request additional information from applicants when necessary

Enter applications in the database and update them as needed

(Financial) Follow up of approved applications in accordance with procedures

Monitor and Updating for Project Database to ensure timely actions

General and Administrative Support of Grant Manager

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Business Management/Administration, Political Science, Anthropology, Sociology, Development Studies, International Relations, and Diplomacy or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Registration with relevant Professional/ Regulatory Body where applicable.

Proficiency in computer applications.

At least six (6) years of relevant work experience.

Soft Skills Required

Effective communication skills (both written & verbal communication skills)

Good time management.

High standards of professional ethics.

Responsive, prompt, and effective provision of services.

Team player.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Client service support and public relations.

Project Management Skills

Download Job Application Form

Download Job Advert

Download Job Descriptions

How to Apply

If your background and competencies match the specifications of the above positions, please apply online via careers.kutrrh.go.ke

OR send hard copies of your Application Letter, Curriculum Vitae, and Filled Application Form and Licence ONLY to the address below:

The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital

P.O. Box 7674 – 00100 GPO

Nairobi

For all applications, please indicate the subject as follows: JOB APPLICATION – [JOB REFERENCE NUMBER]. Please note that you must attach the Application Letter, CV, Filled Application Form, and Practicing Licence when you apply online via the portal.

The deadline for the receipt of all applications is 6th July 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. All successful candidates must fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, including;

• Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

• Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (for University graduates only)

• Tax Compliance Certificate from the KRA

• Clearance from Ethics & Anti-Corruption Commission

• A report from an approved Credit Reference Bureau

Any form of canvassing will lead to immediate disqualification.

KUTRRH is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

YOUTH, WOMEN AND PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITY ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY