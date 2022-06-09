Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Export Administrator

INDUSTRY: MANUFACTURING- FULL TIME

SALARY: Kshs 60,000.00-80,000.00

JOB LOCATION: THIKA

JOB SUMMARY

Our client a manufacturing company in Thika, is looking to hire an Export Administrator, the job holder will be responsible for planning and coordinating of the international shipment of the company’s product portfolio. The role will include negotiating with various potential and current export clients, Logistics and shipping agents/contractors’ and to embrace excellent customer service and interpersonal skills while dealing with International customers’ and other stakeholders’.

Duties & Responsibilities

The Export Admin will keep track of Proforma invoices, Final Invoices and prepare relevant approval documents and reports to expedite the billing and exports process.

The Exports Admin will also ensure that shipments are in compliance with the statutory requirements, applicable laws and regulations governing the FMCG segment and the beverage industry in both Kenya and the importing country’s regulations.

Compiling and Filling documents

Coordination with clearing agents

Verification of import documents/charges.

Handling clearance of Export cargo-COMESA,EAC

Follow up of shipments before and after arrival at the ports.

Handling all export documentation and tracking consignments

Lodging permits through the KENTRADE system pharmacy & poison board, KEBS, Kenya Plant Health & inspectorate services

Processing of Kenya Bureau of Standards certificate of conformity

General customs declaration for various entries

Solving problems raised by the customs officer against consignments

Bond execution and cancellation for the same.

Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications/ Requirements/Key Skills

Degree in Marketing, (International) Business, Finance or any other related field

Practical experience in a similar position- within an FMCG environment.

5 years plus relevant experience working as an Export Admin in an FMCG environment

Knowledge of budget management, international trade and taxations

Experience using computers and Android handsets for a variety of tasks.

Hands-on experience on using the CRM –ERP Software.

Team work

Flexible

Able to meet deadlines

Customer service

Analytical and Problem Solving skills

Supply Planning & management

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted