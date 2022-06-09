Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Export Administrator
INDUSTRY: MANUFACTURING- FULL TIME
SALARY: Kshs 60,000.00-80,000.00
JOB LOCATION: THIKA
JOB SUMMARY
Our client a manufacturing company in Thika, is looking to hire an Export Administrator, the job holder will be responsible for planning and coordinating of the international shipment of the company’s product portfolio. The role will include negotiating with various potential and current export clients, Logistics and shipping agents/contractors’ and to embrace excellent customer service and interpersonal skills while dealing with International customers’ and other stakeholders’.
Duties & Responsibilities
- The Export Admin will keep track of Proforma invoices, Final Invoices and prepare relevant approval documents and reports to expedite the billing and exports process.
- The Exports Admin will also ensure that shipments are in compliance with the statutory requirements, applicable laws and regulations governing the FMCG segment and the beverage industry in both Kenya and the importing country’s regulations.
- Compiling and Filling documents
- Coordination with clearing agents
- Verification of import documents/charges.
- Handling clearance of Export cargo-COMESA,EAC
- Follow up of shipments before and after arrival at the ports.
- Handling all export documentation and tracking consignments
- Lodging permits through the KENTRADE system pharmacy & poison board, KEBS, Kenya Plant Health & inspectorate services
- Processing of Kenya Bureau of Standards certificate of conformity
- General customs declaration for various entries
- Solving problems raised by the customs officer against consignments
- Bond execution and cancellation for the same.
- Any other duties as may be assigned
Qualifications/ Requirements/Key Skills
- Degree in Marketing, (International) Business, Finance or any other related field
- Practical experience in a similar position- within an FMCG environment.
- 5 years plus relevant experience working as an Export Admin in an FMCG environment
- Knowledge of budget management, international trade and taxations
- Experience using computers and Android handsets for a variety of tasks.
- Hands-on experience on using the CRM –ERP Software.
- Team work
- Flexible
- Able to meet deadlines
- Customer service
- Analytical and Problem Solving skills
- Supply Planning & management
How to Apply
- Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to jobs@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted
