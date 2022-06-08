Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Hospital Administrator

Opening date: 8th June 2022

Closing date: 15th June 2022

Job description

Provide support and guidance to the management team in order to achieve the objectives of the hospital

Provide transformative leadership development and implementation of appropriate strategies for the hospital including financial oversight.

Initiate marketing and communication strategies that target the community and corporate entities.

Manage cash flow, oversee accounts payable, administer payroll, reviewing and approving departmental budgets, and supervising audits.

Participate in the recruitment process by hiring rightful staff and providing training and advancement opportunities to the recruits.

Periodically ensure review of policies and procedures to ensure compliance with best practice and statutory requirements.

Give guidance to the management team in strategic planning in their departments/sections to enhance the achievement of the departmental objectives/key results areas.

Proactively explore and coordinate strategic partnerships

Maintain and ensure safe custody of the hospital’s seal and assets

Advocacy and representation of the hospital to the ministries of public health and medical services; professional bodies and international agencies

Proactively lead in periodical reviews of all policies and standard operating procedures of the hospital

Communicate and brief board members on and regular basis in compliance with best practices and statutory requirements.

Lead the hospital in reforms aimed at transforming the hospital into self-sustenance and growth.

Carry out performance evaluations on a biannual or annual basis in order to ensure achievement of set objectives and standards

Corporate image enhancement, communication, and networking, internally, nationally, and internationally.

Person Specification

Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration, Business Administration/Management or any other relevant field.

At least five (5) years’ experience in a senior management position

Previous working experience as Hospital administrator is an added advantage.

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, self-motivated; willingness to take risks, high level of integrity, diplomacy and negotiation skills.

Excellent analytical skills coupled with prudent decision making ability.

How to Apply

Interested Applicants to send Cover letter, CV, and other testimonials to:

Group Human Resource Manager Port Florence Community Hospital

P.O Box 3417

Kisumu.

OR Send by mail to info@portflorencehospitals.org or hr. portflorence@gmail.com Email subject line to read the position applied for.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.