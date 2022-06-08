Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Hospital Administrator

Opening date: 8th June 2022

Closing date: 15th June 2022

Job description

  • Provide support and guidance to the management team in order to achieve the objectives of the hospital
  • Provide transformative leadership development and implementation of appropriate strategies for the hospital including financial oversight.
  • Initiate marketing and communication strategies that target the community and corporate entities.
  • Manage cash flow, oversee accounts payable, administer payroll, reviewing and approving departmental budgets, and supervising audits.
  • Participate in the recruitment process by hiring rightful staff and providing training and advancement opportunities to the recruits.
  • Periodically ensure review of policies and procedures to ensure compliance with best practice and statutory requirements.
  • Give guidance to the management team in strategic planning in their departments/sections to enhance the achievement of the departmental objectives/key results areas.
  • Proactively explore and coordinate strategic partnerships
  • Maintain and ensure safe custody of the hospital’s seal and assets
  • Advocacy and representation of the hospital to the ministries of public health and medical services; professional bodies and international agencies
  • Proactively lead in periodical reviews of all policies and standard operating procedures of the hospital
  • Communicate and brief board members on and regular basis in compliance with best practices and statutory requirements.
  • Lead the hospital in reforms aimed at transforming the hospital into self-sustenance and growth.
  • Carry out performance evaluations on a biannual or annual basis in order to ensure achievement of set objectives and standards
  • Corporate image enhancement, communication, and networking, internally, nationally, and internationally.

Person Specification

  • Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration, Business Administration/Management or any other relevant field.
  • At least five (5) years’ experience in a senior management position
  • Previous working experience as Hospital administrator is an added advantage.
  • Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, self-motivated; willingness to take risks, high level of integrity, diplomacy and negotiation skills.
  • Excellent analytical skills coupled with prudent decision making ability.

How to Apply

Interested Applicants to send Cover letter, CV, and other testimonials to:

Group Human Resource Manager Port Florence Community Hospital

P.O Box 3417

Kisumu.

OR Send by mail to info@portflorencehospitals.org or hr.portflorence@gmail.com Email subject line to read the position applied for. 

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

