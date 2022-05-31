Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

Overview of the Position

Our client in the Education Sector located in Kajiando County is looking for an Administrative Officer. They will offer support in all administrative responsibilities, as well as support in marketing functions of the organization.

Responsibilities

Administrative Functions

Support in Parents engagement and admissions.

Organize and running of external events as directed

Build relationships with events service providers and act as a liaison between the management and the event planners

Support with efficient running and management of the administrative office.

Support with staff administrative roles and office operational roles

Marketing Functions

Build relationships with strategic partners to support in the school growth plans

Build a CRM System and keep it updated

Keep up to date with industry matters and upcoming events

Management of the institution’s social media pages and ensuring engagement with our audience

General Marketing of the Institution and creating more awareness among potential customers

Perform any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications

Degree or diploma in sales and marketing

Knowledge in social media marketing and other marketing strategies

Strong attention to detail.

Systematic and strategic in approach to challenges

Ability to follow through leads

Proactive attitude with excellent customer service skills

Excellent communication skills

Self-starter

Passionate about people

How to Apply

Send your CV and cover letter to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with subject line being the position applied for.

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.