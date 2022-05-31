Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER
Overview of the Position
Our client in the Education Sector located in Kajiando County is looking for an Administrative Officer. They will offer support in all administrative responsibilities, as well as support in marketing functions of the organization.
Responsibilities
Administrative Functions
- Support in Parents engagement and admissions.
- Organize and running of external events as directed
- Build relationships with events service providers and act as a liaison between the management and the event planners
- Support with efficient running and management of the administrative office.
- Support with staff administrative roles and office operational roles
Marketing Functions
- Build relationships with strategic partners to support in the school growth plans
- Build a CRM System and keep it updated
- Keep up to date with industry matters and upcoming events
- Management of the institution’s social media pages and ensuring engagement with our audience
- General Marketing of the Institution and creating more awareness among potential customers
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned.
Qualifications
- Degree or diploma in sales and marketing
- Knowledge in social media marketing and other marketing strategies
- Strong attention to detail.
- Systematic and strategic in approach to challenges
- Ability to follow through leads
- Proactive attitude with excellent customer service skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Self-starter
- Passionate about people
How to Apply
Send your CV and cover letter to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with subject line being the position applied for.
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
