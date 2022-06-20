Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office and HR Administrative Associate

About the role.

The role holder will act as the first point of contact to employees and external partners for all Office and HR-related queries in Kisumu. As a priority, you will handle Office duties and the majority of employee documentation, including contracts, casual attendance sheets. A good understanding and knowledge of employment law and ensuring the HR Administration department conforms to these is key. Assisting with any other administrative tasks as and when they arise may be necessary, including helping with travel arrangements.

Our ideal candidate has experience with HR procedures and can juggle various administrative tasks in a timely manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Be the first point of contact for any queries, screen all incoming calls courteously redirecting/transferring calls to respective teammates, screen all visitors to determine the purpose of their business within the premises and use discretion as to whether they can be granted access or whether they need an appointment.

Immediately greet guests and offer to assist with their needs.

Ensuring a well-functioning office by conducting line tours daily

Manage and coordinate all maintenance of office-related issues by collaborating with the Maintenance team to resolve the issues within 24 hours if they are a high priority. Inform teammates of the maintenance issues by posting what the issue is, when it will be resolved, and what to use in the meantime. Once the maintenance issue has been sorted out, then notify teammates.

Perform general office clerk duties, for example, Coordinating courier services, and travel arrangements

Maintaining office equipment (Printers and Projectors) and if there are any issues escalate to the IT team.

Maintain office supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipts; stocking items.

Raise administrative related PRs and liaise with procurement partners to ensure that PRs are approved and payments processed on time to avoid discontinuation of service

Assisting with payroll by providing the department with relevant employee information, i.e. holiday and sick days taken.

Report any GPA/WIBA/GLA related injuries and coordinate with Avenue Hospitals for any injured staff under WIBA to receive medical attention

Submit medical insurance forms to the Nairobi Teami for new staff within 24 hours.

Distribute Pension statements and P9 Forms to employees and keep track to ensure that all employees have received

Updating internal database, such as leave is taken, change of departments

Create regular reports and presentations on HR metrics

Answer employee’s query about HR-related issues

Monthly distribution of payslips to staff

Support employees by ensuring they are enrolled and understand the benefits

Coordinate Clearance for staff in Kisumu

Assist in casuals management in and process Salary Advance Forms in Kisumu

Perform any other duties that may be assigned by the supervisor as needed

Qualification

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in human resources management, business administration, or a related field.

Good understanding of labor laws

Excellent Organisational skills and ability to prioritize

Interpersonal with good communication skills

The ability to keep sensitive information confidential.

Must be approachable and helpful.

Strong critical thinking skills.

Good ethical judgment.

Proficiency using Microsoft Office Suite

Job Location

Kisumu

How to Apply

Application Deadline : 30th June 2022

Sanergy is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, gender, gender identity or expression. All qualified persons are encouraged to apply.

