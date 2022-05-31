Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

Four positions

Mount Kenya University(MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. MKU is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as Open Distance and Electronic Learning (ODEL) centres located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of fulfilling the Mission and Vision of the University, the Directorate of Human Resource is mandated to facilitate and support the Mission and operations of the University by enabling it to continue attracting, developing and retaining the right number of suitably qualified staff so as to maintain the University competitive edge. MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced professionals with impeccable track record to fill the following vacant positions.

Qualification

Qualifications (Education, Skills and Experience)

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Office Management/Human Resource /Business Studies/Social Sciences.

3 years’ experience as an Administrative Assistant or comparable position.

Be computer literate.

OR

Higher National Diploma in Business Administration/Office Management/Human Resource /Business Studies/Social Sciences.

3 years’ experience in a similar position in a recognized academic institution.

OR

Diploma in Business Administration/Office Management/Human Resource /Business Studies/Social Sciences.

5 years’ experience in a similar position in a recognized academic institution.

Key responsibilities also include

Duties and Responsibilities

An officer at this level is required to:

Assist in the implementation of administrative functions of the department.

Take minutes in various university committees and departmental meetings.

Any other duties assigned by his/her immediate supervisor.

Requirements

How To Apply

If you have the aforementioned professional and academic qualifications and you are ready to execute the above mandate, Click Here To Apply

Deadline is 10th June 2022