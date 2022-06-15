Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administrative Assistant

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

Administrative Assistant 1 provides administrative support to Nairobi Regional Hub/Regional Resource Network.

Duties & Responsibilities

Updates and retrieves data in/from specialized tools and databases;

Creates and maintains paper or electronic files up to date;

Updates the timeline, tables and charts, schedule and other tools and ensures invoices are followed up on;

Prepares for meetings by setting up rooms and materials, including technical set up for conference calls, presentations and video conferences;

Manages internal and external contacts of the Nairobi Regional hub and ensures updating of contacts register;

Manages the agenda of Head of Regional Affairs;

Manages the agenda of Deputy Regional Director of Movement;

Drafts minutes of meetings at the request of the Nairobi Regional hub and ensures follow up of action points;

Filters and prioritizes oral and written requests addressed to the Nairobi Regional hub;

Drafts informal and formal correspondence, edits and ensures proper formatting of correspondence, reports and other documents; monitors and respects the visual identity of the ICRC;

Monitors, checks and controls documents addressed to the Nairobi Regional hub;

Prepares files on specific thematic upon request of colleagues from the Nairobi Regional hub;

Performs the administrative tasks for the Nairobi Regional hub (photocopies, mailings, diplomatic pouches for ICRC Head Quarters, etc.);

Updates management tools of the Nairobi Regional hub (contact lists, Calendar of movements, presentation table).

Qualifications

Minimum Diploma in Business Management; Office Management or equivalent training;

Minimum 3-4 years experience in a similar position;

Excellent command of written and spoken English, other language an asset;

Advanced computer skills, including Microsoft Office suite.

How to Apply

The interested candidates should fill up a form by clicking the link below on or before 18th June 2022 at 4:30 pm then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree etc) and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

– Application Link

– E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference Administrative Assistant must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not fill out the required information as per the link provided or clearly state the position for which you are applying and attach the required certificates & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.