Senior Administrative Assistant I – Grade 11 – CUK/NT/ADMIN /SAA/6/22(1)

Remuneration

Basic Salary per month: Kshs. 87,080 – 124,524/-

House Allowance per month: Kshs. 47, 915/-

Qualifications

Must possess a Bachelor’s degree with a bias in Economics and a Masters degree in Business Administration or any relevant field with relevant administration experience;

Must posses Certified Secretary (CS) or Certified Public Accountant (CPA K);

Must have undergone capacity building program/training for executive assistants;

Must be a member of a relevant professional body and in good standing;

Must be computer literate; and

Must be knowledgeable on grant management and proposal writing.

OR

Must possess a Bachelor’s degree with a bias in Economics or any relevant field with three (3) years’ experience in grade 10 or comparable position;

Must posses Certified Secretary (CS) or Certified Public Accountant (CPA K);

Must have undergone capacity building program/training for executive assistants;

Must be a member of a relevant professional body and in good standing;

Must be computer literate; and

Must be knowledgeable on grant management and proposal writing.

Key Responsibilities

Providing a high standard of personal executive level assistance to meet the needs of the Vice Chancellor’s office, including a significant amount of diary management;

Secretariat to the University Resource Mobilization Committee;

Oversee grant and proposal writing initiatives in the office of the Vice-Chancellor in consultation with the Office of the DVC in charge of Research;

Developing and monitoring implementation of the annual and monthly work plans for the office of the Vice Chancellor;

Act as a liaison and provide support to Departments under the Vice Chancellor;

Arranging and handling all logistics for the Vice Chancellor’s meetings and events, both internal and external: schedule meetings; draft agenda; develop, compile, and distribute presentation materials; record meeting minutes and communicate action points to action officers;

Adhere to compliance with the Universities Act, Government Circulars, University Charter, Statutes, Policies, rules and regulations regarding management of the VC’s Office;

Complete a broad variety of other administrative tasks that facilitate the Vice Chancellor’s ability to effectively lead the organization, including:

Assisting with special projects; designing and producing complex documents, reports, and presentations; collecting and preparing information for meetings with staff and outside parties; composing and preparing correspondence; and maintaining contact lists; Follow up on contacts made by the VC to cultivate ongoing relationships; and Invest in building long-lasting relationships locally and internationally.

In addition, applicants should demonstrate:

Technical proficiency and problem-solving skills;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills;

Exceptional organizational skills and impeccable attention to detail;

High degree of professionalism in dealing with diverse groups of people, including Board members, senior executives, staff, community leaders, donors, and funding partners;

Make appropriate informed decisions regarding priorities and available time;

Ability to complete a high volume of tasks and projects with minimal guidance;

Ability to react with appropriate levels of urgency to situations and events that require quick response or turnaround;

Able to maintain a high level of integrity and discretion in handling confidential information;

Ability to be proactive; and

Tact and diplomacy.

How to apply

Applicants should:

Visit the University website cuk.ac.ke on the footer under the IMPORTANT LINKS section, CLICK on ONLINE RECRUITMENT PORTAL, log in and fill the application form, attach testimonials then submit the online application; Submit three (3) hard copies of the letter of application, certificates, testimonials and updated curriculum vitae to include full details of education, professional qualifications, experience, membership with professional bodies present salary, names and addresses of three referees;

Academic staff should attach:

Evidence of publications;

Evidence of supervision of postgraduate students;

Evidence of curricula developed;

Evidence research funds attracted.

Clearly indicate the position and the reference number on the application letter and on the envelope which should be addressed to:

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, FPA,

The Co-operative University of Kenya,

P.O Box 24814-00502.

Karen, Nairobi, Kenya.

Recommendations from at least three (3) referees should be sent separately to the address above on or before Monday, 11th July, 2022 at 12 noon; All applications must be received by Monday, 11th July, 2022 at 12 noon. Applications received later than this period will not be considered;

Candidates with academic qualifications obtained from foreign Universities will be expected to submit recognition and equation of certificates by The Commission of University Education (CUE).

Note: The Co-operative University of Kenya is an Equal opportunity employer; Female applicants, persons with disabilities and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.