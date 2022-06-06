Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration Director

Responsibilities

Oversee the development, implementation and review of administrative policies, programmes and strategic plans;

Providing professional advice on administrative matters;

Overseeing disaster management and emergency response activities;

Coordinating the development and implementation of the departmental strategic plan;

Ensuring the development and review of departmental annual work plans and budgets;

Managing departmental performance;

Ensuring compliance with principles and values good governance;

Representing the County Secretary in various meetings and in stakeholders’ fora;

Coordination and mobilization of resources for effective public service delivery; and

Monitoring and evaluating implementation of policies, programmes, strategic plans

Qualifications

Served in the grade of Deputy Director, Administrative Services for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Public Administration, Business

Administration, Political Science/Government or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in any of the following disciplines: Public Administration, Business Administration, Political Science/Government or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting for not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

Certificate in computer application skills;

Demonstrated high standard of professional competence and administrative capability

required for effective planning, direction, control and co-ordination of administrative services; and

A clear understanding of the overall National goals, policies, and development objectives and ability to translate them into administrative services function.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: http://www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Tana River

P.O. Box 181 – 70101

HOLA

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 10th June, 2022.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.