Administration and Front Office Intern

Organization Summary

The Green Belt Movement is a non-governmental organization founded in Kenya in 1977 by Professor Wangari Maathai. The Movement’s work focuses on conserving the environment by empowering rural women and communities through environmental education, supporting conservation and climate change mitigation activities in Kenya, and creating livelihood safety-nets at household level.

Position Summary

The core function of this intern position is to support the Administration and Front Office with various administrative and communication processes essential to day-to-day operations.

Duration: 6 months

Location: Nairobi, Green Belt Movement Headquarters

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the day-to-day activities of the Administration and Front Office;

Assist in maintaining the front office operations by receiving and distributing communications accordingly;

Assist in providing reception services;

Assist in maintaining administration office’s filing and storage systems;

Assist in providing support to other departments;

Assist in inventory stores keeping and duties;

Assist in logistics and fleet management;

Any other duties as assigned.

Skills and Qualifications

Degree in Secretariat Studies, Business Management or related qualification;

Graduates, especially fresh graduates who show genuine desire to serve with demonstrated good character, honesty and high competency;

Willing and able to support senior level Executives;

Demonstrated ability to handle confidential information appropriately;

Highly proficient in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint;

Excellent writing, proofreading and verbal communication skills;

Ability to stay focused, efficient, and effective in managing multiple priorities;

Professional demeanor and ability to handle sensitive situations in a calm and professional manner;

Strong interpersonal skills and good judgment;

Proven ability to work independently to achieve accomplishments; and

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of employees and outside contacts.

How to Apply:

To apply for this intern position, please send your cover letter and CV in one document outlining your suitability to: jobs@greenbeltmovement.org by 5PM EAT on 3rd July 2022 with the subject line Administration and Front Office Intern Application. Please note only successful candidates will be contacted.