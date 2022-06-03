Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Principal Admin Secretary

Responsibilities

Deputy to the county secretary;

Co-ordination of the day to day administration duties and logistics;

Implementation of organisation strategies and policies;

Setting and overseeing internal operating rules and regulations;

Promote high standards of professionalism in administrative services;

Any other duties that may be assigned by the County Secretary.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen;

Have at least ten (10) years relevant experience, five of which should have been at a management level in Public Service or Private Sector;

A Bachelor Degree in Social Science from a recognized university;

A Master’s Degree or other related qualifications will be an added advantage;

Senior Management Course from a recognized institution or its equivalent;

Have thorough knowledge of the functions/operations of Government;

Demonstrate thorough understanding of Tana River County Government Policies; HRM Policies and Procedures.

Meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity;

Must be a registered member in good standing with the relevant professional body;

Proven merit and ability in administration/management and leadership; and Computer literate

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download and duly fill a job application form provided on our website: http://www.tanariver.go.ke/vacancies attach and submit their applications with updated CV, a copy of National Identity Card, copies of academic and professional certificates, names and contacts of three (3) referees, and other relevant testimonials to:

The Board Secretary/CEO

County Public Service Board of Tana River

P.O. Box 181 – 70101

HOLA

All applications clearly specifying the position applied for on the top left side of the envelope should be received on or before 10th June, 2022.

All applicants MUST comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Kindly note that only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.