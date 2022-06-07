Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Admin Officer
Vacancy No. CGHR/290/05/22
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/ Accounting/ Finance or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
- Knowledge of administrative, budgetary, financial, and human resources policies and procedures.
- Have proficiency in computer applications.
Key Skills and Competencies
- Strong communication and reporting skills
- Good interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.
- Team player
- Excellent personnel and financial management skills
- Strong organizational, office and time management skills
- Ability to multi-task and take initiatives with minimal supervision.
- Proficiency in use of computer packages such as Excel, MS-Word, and QuickBooks
- Ability to work with minimal supervision, within strict deadlines and flexibility to ad-hoc schedules
- Ability to manage complex assignments, plan, and monitor budget expenditures.
- Previous Internship experience within the Malaria Branch will be an added advantage.
Major Duties and Responsibilities
- Work with finance on activities related to budgets for new funding, project/project preparation and submissions, progress reports, developing and planning budgets for each project strategic
- area and assists in forecasting future resource needs.
- Track expenditure and prepare timely reports for submission to Project Manager, PIs, Partners and Donors
- Review financial and administrative vouchers and monitor MPESA payments.
- Recommend approvals of project operating invoices and vouchers for payment.
- Liaise with finance to ensure funds are available before processing LPOs and with relevant departments to ensure Request for Purchases is completed for timely procurement and delivery of project supplies.
- Maintain an inventory register and conduct unannounced inventories inspection to ensure all assets are available and maintained per schedule.
- Manage office transport, track vehicle and motorbike expenses and highlight concerns
- Liaise with Human Resource on hiring and orientation of project staff.
- Manage timesheet tracker per project and maintain leave schedules.
- Coordinate archiving of branch files.
- Coordinate branch meetings and take minutes.
- Facilitate processing of travel requisitions.
- Coordinate clearance of visitors to the branch and liaise with relevant departments for clearance, work permits, hotel reservations, ground transportation and office space.
- Prepare welcome packet for visiting scientists.
- Generating reports on operations, maintenance, and utilization
- Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor
Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year. Probation period for the first 3 months.
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.
- Letters of reference from 2 referees.
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts
Apply to
Deputy Director, CGHR,
P.O. Box 1578-40100,
Kisumu
not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.
