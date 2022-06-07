Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Admin Officer

Vacancy No. CGHR/290/05/22

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/ Accounting/ Finance or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.

Knowledge of administrative, budgetary, financial, and human resources policies and procedures.

Have proficiency in computer applications.

Key Skills and Competencies

Strong communication and reporting skills

Good interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.

Team player

Excellent personnel and financial management skills

Strong organizational, office and time management skills

Ability to multi-task and take initiatives with minimal supervision.

Proficiency in use of computer packages such as Excel, MS-Word, and QuickBooks

Ability to work with minimal supervision, within strict deadlines and flexibility to ad-hoc schedules

Ability to manage complex assignments, plan, and monitor budget expenditures.

Previous Internship experience within the Malaria Branch will be an added advantage.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

Work with finance on activities related to budgets for new funding, project/project preparation and submissions, progress reports, developing and planning budgets for each project strategic

area and assists in forecasting future resource needs.

Track expenditure and prepare timely reports for submission to Project Manager, PIs, Partners and Donors

Review financial and administrative vouchers and monitor MPESA payments.

Recommend approvals of project operating invoices and vouchers for payment.

Liaise with finance to ensure funds are available before processing LPOs and with relevant departments to ensure Request for Purchases is completed for timely procurement and delivery of project supplies.

Maintain an inventory register and conduct unannounced inventories inspection to ensure all assets are available and maintained per schedule.

Manage office transport, track vehicle and motorbike expenses and highlight concerns

Liaise with Human Resource on hiring and orientation of project staff.

Manage timesheet tracker per project and maintain leave schedules.

Coordinate archiving of branch files.

Coordinate branch meetings and take minutes.

Facilitate processing of travel requisitions.

Coordinate clearance of visitors to the branch and liaise with relevant departments for clearance, work permits, hotel reservations, ground transportation and office space.

Prepare welcome packet for visiting scientists.

Generating reports on operations, maintenance, and utilization

Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor

Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year. Probation period for the first 3 months.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.

Letters of reference from 2 referees.

Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Apply to

Deputy Director, CGHR,

P.O. Box 1578-40100,

Kisumu

not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.