Admin Officer

Vacancy No. CGHR/290/05/22

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/ Accounting/ Finance or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
  • Knowledge of administrative, budgetary, financial, and human resources policies and procedures.
  • Have proficiency in computer applications.

Key Skills and Competencies

  • Strong communication and reporting skills
  • Good interpersonal, decision making and analytical skills.
  • Team player
  • Excellent personnel and financial management skills
  • Strong organizational, office and time management skills
  • Ability to multi-task and take initiatives with minimal supervision.
  • Proficiency in use of computer packages such as Excel, MS-Word, and QuickBooks
  • Ability to work with minimal supervision, within strict deadlines and flexibility to ad-hoc schedules
  • Ability to manage complex assignments, plan, and monitor budget expenditures.
  • Previous Internship experience within the Malaria Branch will be an added advantage.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work with finance on activities related to budgets for new funding, project/project preparation and submissions, progress reports, developing and planning budgets for each project strategic
  • area and assists in forecasting future resource needs.
  • Track expenditure and prepare timely reports for submission to Project Manager, PIs, Partners and Donors
  • Review financial and administrative vouchers and monitor MPESA payments.
  • Recommend approvals of project operating invoices and vouchers for payment.
  • Liaise with finance to ensure funds are available before processing LPOs and with relevant departments to ensure Request for Purchases is completed for timely procurement and delivery of project supplies.
  • Maintain an inventory register and conduct unannounced inventories inspection to ensure all assets are available and maintained per schedule.
  • Manage office transport, track vehicle and motorbike expenses and highlight concerns
  • Liaise with Human Resource on hiring and orientation of project staff.
  • Manage timesheet tracker per project and maintain leave schedules.
  • Coordinate archiving of branch files.
  • Coordinate branch meetings and take minutes.
  • Facilitate processing of travel requisitions.
  • Coordinate clearance of visitors to the branch and liaise with relevant departments for clearance, work permits, hotel reservations, ground transportation and office space.
  • Prepare welcome packet for visiting scientists.
  • Generating reports on operations, maintenance, and utilization
  • Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time by the immediate supervisor

Terms of Employment: Contract for 1 year. Probation period for the first 3 months.

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  • Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
  • Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.
  • Letters of reference from 2 referees.
  • Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Apply to 
Deputy Director, CGHR, 
P.O. Box 1578-40100, 
Kisumu 

not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.

