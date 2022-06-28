Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Admin Assistant

A medium sized Company is hiring for the Admin Assistant Position.

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:

Relevant Degree.

At-least 3 years’ experience in a similar capacity.

Ability to multi-task

Ability to remain calm in difficult situation.

Great communicator.

Excellent coordination skills.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/admin-assistant-102

Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Admin Assistant -Gross pay XXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.