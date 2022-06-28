Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Admin Assistant
A medium sized Company is hiring for the Admin Assistant Position.
Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:
- Relevant Degree.
- At-least 3 years’ experience in a similar capacity.
- Ability to multi-task
- Ability to remain calm in difficult situation.
- Great communicator.
- Excellent coordination skills.
How to apply:
We consider online applications.
https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/admin-assistant-102
Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Admin Assistant -Gross pay XXXXX)
recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.
