Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Post: Admin Assistant

Location : Nairobi

Gross Salary: Kes 25,000

Duties & Responsibilities:

Enhance customer engagement:

Handling POS System is a Must

Communicating with customers through various channels.

Processing orders and transactions. Receiving and processing incoming orders, payment reconciliation, follow ups with clients as well as handling order cancellations, or product exchanges in the event the product sent to customer was in bad condition.

Responding promptly to customer inquiries. Respond to customer inquiries within 15 minutes of them being sent on all sales platforms i.e. Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook.

Coordinating delivery logistics with delivery partners to ensure timely and seamless deliveries to our clients.

Maintain a good relationship with our logistics and delivery partners to ensure we get best delivery rates and have a good rapport.

Knowing our products inside and out so that you can answer questions. Being knowledgeable about the company’s products to provide quick, accurate, and comprehensive responses to customers and prospects.

Acknowledging and resolving customer complaints. Handling customer complaints by following the standard way of communication in place.

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Admin Assistant” to: Martin@jantakenya.com