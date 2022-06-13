Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Singer Adele’s sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, has hinted on having more kids.

Speaking in a recent interview with E! News, Paul said he’s eager to beome a father again.

He explained that after first experiencing fatherhood at “a very young” age and subsequently raising his three kids, his approach to child-rearing as an “older dad” would look quite different than his first go-round.

Paul said;

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. If I was to have more kids, I’d be a different dad. I’m looking forward to being a different dad.

“I appreciate the experience I had as a very young dad, but I’m also looking forward to being a different dad — a more patient dad.

“Oftentimes, as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around.

“And that’s the problem.”

The sports agent who also mentioned that his daughter is already in her junior year of college, became Instagram-official with Adele in September 2021. The revelation came on the heels of the two being seen canoodling in side-by-side floor seats at an NBA game in July of that year.

Shortly after their romance went public, Adele finalized her divorce from British entrepreneur Simon Konecki in April 2019. The two share custody of their 9-year-old son, Angelo.