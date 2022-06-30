Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Grammy award winning singer, Adele, made a rare appearance with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, as they attended the wedding of NBA player Kevin Love’s wedding to Kate Bock.

The singer, 34, looked all glam and loved up at the event together with her sports agent husband aged 40.

They posed for a photo with NBA star Lebron James and his wife Savannah at the New York Public Library.

The couple recently purchased a $58million love nest in Beverly Hills, previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.