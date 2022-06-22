Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s daughter, Lupita Nyong’o treated her fans to a rare video showing off her toned body on Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram, the 39 year old shared her summer-ready stream of bikini-clad.

The Black Panther actress shared a reel of herself dancing around on the beach in various bikinis.

“Yes, I’m CUTE! #FirstDayOfSummer ready,” she captioned the video.

The dance moves and vacation views came just in time for summer.

Every once in a while, Lupita also shares some of her favorite workouts on her Instagram, where you can see her take on everything from dumbbell and glute workouts.

She also eats a protein-based diet with lean meats and lots of vegetables.

When she is not filming, Lupita prefers to stick to simple nutritious foods. One of her go-to breakfast meals includes plantains, blueberries, and sweet potatoes.

Watch the video