Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Tom Hiddleston is set to become a father for the first time as he prepares to welcome a baby with Zawe Ashton.

The Loki actor’s fiancée, Zawe, debuted a baby bump at the premiere of her new movie, Mr Malcom’s List, in New York City on Wednesday night, June 29.

The 37-year-old actress also confirmed the baby news in an article with Vogue magazine.

Tom and Zawe’s baby news comes just weeks after Tom confirmed they are engaged following several years together.

The 41-year-old Marvel star has been in a relationship with the former Fresh

Meat actress for three years.

They first met as they co-starred in a revival of Betrayal in London’s West End.