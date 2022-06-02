Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Hollywood actor, Kevin Spacey has said he will ‘voluntarily appear’ in a UK court over charges of sexual assault.

The actor, 62, is facing four counts of sexual assault, and reports emerged on Monday, May 30 that the UK could move to extradite him from the US to face the charges.

Last week the actor was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, as confirmed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, one man claims he was sexually assaulted in 2005, while another claims he was sexually assaulted in 2008 and forced to engage in a sex act against his will.

These alleged incidents took place in London, while a third man, who claims he was sexually assaulted in 2013, says the alleged incident took place in Gloucestershire.

Spacey, who made headlines with his starring role in ‘House of Cards’ now says extraditing him won’t be necessary as he will appear before British courts to defend himself.

In a statement given to Good Morning America on Tuesday, he said he is ‘confident’ he can ‘prove [his] innocence.’

‘I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

‘While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.’

Spacey, who has denied all allegations against him, is being charged with sexual offences between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire.

Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: ‘The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

‘He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

‘The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.’