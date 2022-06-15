Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has responded to Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters, who raised doubts about Raila Odinga’s academic qualifications to run for the presidency.

Ruto, through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Veronica Maina, had challenged Raila Odinga to come clean on which university he graduated from.

However, IEBC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marjan Hussein stated that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga met all the legal requirements.

Marjan said the poll agency had done due diligence on Raila’s academic qualification, adding that he could not have been cleared to vie for the presidency if he did not meet the required academic threshhold.

“You might have noted that the returning officer for clearing presidential candidates was IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. Raila Odinga met all the legal requirements,” Marjan said.

This comes just days after controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna challenged the Wafula Chebukati-led commission to make public the original copy of Raila Odinga’s university certificate before clearing him.

“To Wafula Chebukati: Before you clear… Raila Odinga to run for president, can you publish the original copy of his degree certificate from a university recognized in Kenya? Not graduation booklets. Not citations. Just a genuine degree,” Miguna Miguna said in a social media post on Tuesday, May 31.

Raila is said to hold a degree in mechanical engineering from Germany.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.