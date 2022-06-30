Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our Client in real estate is looking for an Accountant. The candidate shall be responsible for ensuring the company finances are properly managed and accounted for. They must be actively doing monthly returns in a busy organization.
Gross Salary – Kshs 50,000.00.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage the accounts payable and accounts receivables
- Manage and maintain a strong cash flow system
- Generate and dispatch invoices
- Prepare and submit timely financial reports and statements
- Carry out bank reconciliations and properly record financial transactions
- Ensure statutory payments are made on time
- Manage petty cash and utility bills
- Prepare for and facilitate external audit
- Prepare budgets and ensure they are adhered to
- Manage payroll
- Manage monthly and periodic returns
- Ensure transparency and efficiency of financial processes
- Respond to queries from customers.
Person’s Specifications
- At least 3years’ work experience as an accountant – mandatory
- At least CPA Part 3 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent
- Able to demonstrate good management skills
- Experience with accounting software and competent in MS Office Skills
- Experience preparing payroll and making statutory payments
- Must have a good grasp of the returns process
- Possess good communication skills and is a strong team player
- Capable of working- under extreme pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Ability to build stakeholder relationships
- Must have very keen attention to detail.
How to Apply
If qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by 3rd July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>