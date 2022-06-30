Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our Client in real estate is looking for an Accountant. The candidate shall be responsible for ensuring the company finances are properly managed and accounted for. They must be actively doing monthly returns in a busy organization.

Gross Salary – Kshs 50,000.00.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the accounts payable and accounts receivables

Manage and maintain a strong cash flow system

Generate and dispatch invoices

Prepare and submit timely financial reports and statements

Carry out bank reconciliations and properly record financial transactions

Ensure statutory payments are made on time

Manage petty cash and utility bills

Prepare for and facilitate external audit

Prepare budgets and ensure they are adhered to

Manage payroll

Manage monthly and periodic returns

Ensure transparency and efficiency of financial processes

Respond to queries from customers.

Person’s Specifications

At least 3years’ work experience as an accountant – mandatory

At least CPA Part 3 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree or equivalent

Able to demonstrate good management skills

Experience with accounting software and competent in MS Office Skills

Experience preparing payroll and making statutory payments

Must have a good grasp of the returns process

Possess good communication skills and is a strong team player

Capable of working- under extreme pressure and meet tight deadlines

Ability to build stakeholder relationships

Must have very keen attention to detail.

How to Apply

If qualified and interested, please send your CV to Fanisi HR Solutions at jobs@fanisi.net by 3rd July 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted