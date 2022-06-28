Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



A Major Distributor of beverages in Nairobi, Kenya urgently seeking to fill the following position outlined.

Position: Accounts Clerk (FMCG)

Reporting to: Accountant

Other Relationships: HR, Warehouse, Sales & Marketing

Job Description

The role holder supports the Accountant in the management of the company’s cash flow, having controls in place and its embrace by all and supports the company’s decision making via preparation of necessary books of account.

Roles and Responsibilities

Keeping financial records of incoming and outgoing payments, producing and analyzing figures for professional accountants or departmental managers, such as cash flow statements.

Raising purchase orders and processing payments

Issuing and checking invoices, receipts and debit/credit notes

Calculating wages and making up wage packets, also completing VAT returns

Responsible for Data entry into the financial software

Bank reconciliations and accounts reconciliations e.g. Debtors and creditors;

Review of monthly VAT calculations and statutory deductions;

Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing accounts information;

Maintains customer confidence and protects operations by keeping financial information confidential;

Periodic stock taking

Minimum qualifications, experience and competencies

Diploma certificate with 1-2 years’ experience in accounting.

Computer literate

Professional Accounting certification

CPA section 3

Ability to maintain confidentiality, tact and discretion when dealing with people and records.

Demonstrable People Management experience in a lending environment. High integrity and dependability.

Ability to build and maintain productive working relationships in a multi-functional environment.

Minimum 1 year experience in Accounting.

Strong presentation skills including excellent oral communication skills, passion to make yourself understood and engaging in a pleasant way.

People Management skills must.

How to Apply

If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please submit your application with a detailed CV, stating your current and expected remuneration, quoting the job tittle in the subject field to info@wenvat.com . Deadline for application is 4th July, 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.