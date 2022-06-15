Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Clerk

RHEAL Savings & Credit Co-operative Society 

Parkfield Place, Off Waiyaki Way, 

  1. O. Box 4469 00100 

Nairobi, Kenya 

RHEAL Savings & Credit Co-operative Society Limited is pleased to invite applications for the Accounts Clerk position in our Sacco office. 

Telephone +254 20 2894000 

sacco.operations@resolution.co.ke

Requirements and skills 

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Finance or Accounting option 
  • Proven accounting experience 
  • Experience in sacco Management or a Micro finance institution will a plus o Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures 
  • Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and financial reports 

Skills 

  • Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written. 
  • Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of  the organization. 
  • Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and time management skills. o Ability to work independently  
  • Ability to build relationships with Sacco members and the management. o Skilled in negotiation and dealing with complaints. 
  • Strong sense of responsibility and urgency. 
  • Ability to anticipate work needs and interact professionally with members. o High level of accuracy, efficiency, and accountability. 
  • Outstanding knowledge in computer packages. 
  • Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail. 
  • High level of integrity and confidentiality. 
  • Excellent customer service skills. 

How to Apply

Applications to be sent to gbongomans@gmail.com and copied to  

barackauma@gmail.com and rhealsacco@gmail.com 

Deadline for application is 20th June 2022 

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply