Accounts Clerk
RHEAL Savings & Credit Co-operative Society
Parkfield Place, Off Waiyaki Way,
- O. Box 4469 00100
Nairobi, Kenya
RHEAL Savings & Credit Co-operative Society Limited is pleased to invite applications for the Accounts Clerk position in our Sacco office.
Telephone +254 20 2894000
sacco.operations@resolution.co.ke
Requirements and skills
- Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Finance or Accounting option
- Proven accounting experience
- Experience in sacco Management or a Micro finance institution will a plus o Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures
- Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and financial reports
Skills
- Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written.
- Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of the organization.
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and time management skills. o Ability to work independently
- Ability to build relationships with Sacco members and the management. o Skilled in negotiation and dealing with complaints.
- Strong sense of responsibility and urgency.
- Ability to anticipate work needs and interact professionally with members. o High level of accuracy, efficiency, and accountability.
- Outstanding knowledge in computer packages.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- High level of integrity and confidentiality.
- Excellent customer service skills.
How to Apply
Applications to be sent to gbongomans@gmail.com and copied to
barackauma@gmail.com and rhealsacco@gmail.com
Deadline for application is 20th June 2022
