Accounts Clerk

RHEAL Savings & Credit Co-operative Society

Parkfield Place, Off Waiyaki Way,

O. Box 4469 00100

Nairobi, Kenya

RHEAL Savings & Credit Co-operative Society Limited is pleased to invite applications for the Accounts Clerk position in our Sacco office.

Telephone +254 20 2894000

sacco.operations@resolution.co.ke

Requirements and skills

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Finance or Accounting option

Proven accounting experience

Experience in sacco Management or a Micro finance institution will a plus o Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures

Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and financial reports

Skills

Excellent communication skills; both verbal and written.

Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of the organization.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and time management skills. o Ability to work independently

Ability to build relationships with Sacco members and the management. o Skilled in negotiation and dealing with complaints.

Strong sense of responsibility and urgency.

Ability to anticipate work needs and interact professionally with members. o High level of accuracy, efficiency, and accountability.

Outstanding knowledge in computer packages.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

High level of integrity and confidentiality.

Excellent customer service skills.

How to Apply

Applications to be sent to gbongomans@gmail.com and copied to

barackauma@gmail.com and rhealsacco@gmail.com

Deadline for application is 20th June 2022