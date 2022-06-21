Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Accounts Payables and Receivables Associate – Research

Industry: Research

Reports to: Finance Manager

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: Competitive

Our client is a leading tech-powered impact measurement company seeking a passionate Accounts Payables and Receivables Associate to work within the Global Finance team who is excited about the opportunity to help grow their dynamic business.

Key description of the role:

Accounts Payables Duties:

Processing of invoices and bills

Review and coding of invoices

Posting of accounting, journals and reconciliation of invoices.

Daily processing of worldwide payments across different payment methods.

Daily bank reconciliations.

Prepare journal entries, allocations and schedules for month end close.

Assist in preparation of month end financial reports for the management

Assist in audit and preparation of audit schedules.

Other financial and administration duties assigned.

Accounts receivables duties:

Onboarding of new client contracts in airtbale

Generate invoice statements and send out payment reminders

Verify discrepancies and resolve clients’ billing matters

Coordinate with the Sales leads on invoice billing to clients

Record/Post client payments

Key Attributes:

Compassion and dedication to this work.

Proactive rather than reactive disposition;.

Able to manage uncertainty and work independently if needed.

Great at generating ideas, and letting go of many of them too (i.e. you’re not too precious); you err toward “yes, and…” rather than “no, but…”.

A natural problem-solver and builder.

You like to run experiments, and love beautiful design.

Skills and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance or related field.

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Proficient with accounting software

Professional qualification: CPA (K) or equivalent

Min 3-5 years’ experience, ideally in an international environment

Ideally a qualified accountant, possibly from an accounting services firm

Flexibility to roll up your sleeves and attack problems and projects as they arise also to work with tight timelines.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Accounts Payables and Receivables Associate – Research) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke by 23rd June 2022.