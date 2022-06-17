Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Accounts Assistant-Payables.

Reporting to: Supervisor

Industry: High end Restaurant and Eatery.

Location: Nairobi

Number of Positions:1 Position.

Gross Salary: 40,000-50,000KSH

Job Purpose: The Accounts Assistant is responsible for processing all invoices received for payment and for undertaking the payment of all creditors in an accurate, efficient and timely manner.

Client Description: 0ur client is a renowned restaurant chain that has been in existence in 2008. We have since set out to bring to life a series of high-quality restaurants that offer not only delicious food and exceptional service, but unparalleled ambience too. Today, we have over 40 stores across Nairobi, and are one of the only brands to achieve ‘Superbrand’ status in East Africa. More than a restaurant, It’s a lifestyle and a social hub in the buzzing capital of Kenya. We are firm believers that dining is about so much more than food. We combine inspirational spaces, quality products, and a sense of community to give you the full experience.

Responsibilities

Processing payments.

Petty cash management.

Filing of statutory payments.

Suppliers Account reconciliation

Perform day to day financial transactions, including verifying, classifying, and recording accounts payable data.

Generate reports detailing accounts payables status.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance / Accounting /Commerce.

CPA Section 4

2 years’ experience in the hospitality industry in a similar role is an added advantage.

Competencies & Interpersonal Skills

Strong work ethic.

Strong Communication and Interpersonal Skills.

The ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

High level of integrity and honesty.

Skill in prioritizing, planning and superb organizational skills.

Ability to work under minimum supervision and self-driven individual

Team Player

Attention to Detail.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their applications to sourcing@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by 21st June 2022. Indicate email subject as Accounts Assistant-Payables