Accounts Assistant

Qualification

Must have:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business with specialization in Accounting/Finance or equivalent

OR

  • CPA (K) 5Years experience

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepare and balance cash books
  • Prepare bank reconciliation statements
  • Maintain assets registers
  • Summarize statutory deductions
  • Preparation and maintance of General Ledger accounts
  • Receive and bank revenue
  • Petty cash and cheque payments

How to Apply

Deadline Fri,08 Jul 2022

