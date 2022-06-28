Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Assistant
Qualification
Must have:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business with specialization in Accounting/Finance or equivalent
OR
- CPA (K) 5Years experience
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepare and balance cash books
- Prepare bank reconciliation statements
- Maintain assets registers
- Summarize statutory deductions
- Preparation and maintance of General Ledger accounts
- Receive and bank revenue
- Petty cash and cheque payments
How to Apply
Deadline Fri,08 Jul 2022
