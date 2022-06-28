Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Accounts Assistant

A well-established Company is seeking to recruit for the Accounts Assistant Position.

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:

Bachelor’s in Accounting, Finance, Auditing.

CPA (K)/ACCA.

At-least 3 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.

Willingness to learn.

Excellent analytical skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Proficiency in accounting software’s.

Ability to generate timely reports.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/accounts-assistant-101

Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Accounts Assistant -Gross pay XXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.