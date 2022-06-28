Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Accounts Assistant
A well-established Company is seeking to recruit for the Accounts Assistant Position.
Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:
- Bachelor’s in Accounting, Finance, Auditing.
- CPA (K)/ACCA.
- At-least 3 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.
- Willingness to learn.
- Excellent analytical skills.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Proficiency in accounting software’s.
- Ability to generate timely reports.
How to apply:
We consider online applications.
https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/accounts-assistant-101
Please email your updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or last gross pay (Accounts Assistant -Gross pay XXXXX)
recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke
NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>