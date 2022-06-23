Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Assistant
Job Purpose
The position facilitates the proper recording of financial transactions and provides information and /or reports derived from the same.
Key Responsibilities
Cash office
Issue receipts and EBM receipts
Collection of daily Cash reports for branches and agencies
Analyzing reconciliation and consolidation of daily cash report
Daily banking of cash and cheques
Weekly reconciliation of EBM receipts and Sales
End Month closing: Working closely with the underwriting team on month closing by ensuring that all debited business, the receipts, and EBM receipts have been issued
Cancellation of EBM receipts for unpaid premiums
Bank Transfers and deposits
Preparation of bank transfers letters according to the request the of the Chief Finance Officer
Submission of letters to the banks
Classification of correspondence
Cash flow analysis
Weekly preparation of Bank balances;
Weekly preparation of financial requirements: projections of weekly expenses by categories of suppliers, line of business, statutory returns.
Bank Exposure
Monthly Preparation of bank balances and deposits schedule
Commission Process
Receiving commission
Checking of invoices: verification of approved rate used according to the product, also checking if the premium has been fully paid and debited in the system and on the name of broker/AF
Preparation of excel statements to be reviewed and signed by the supervisor
Issuing requisition voucher in AIMS to be approved by both underwriting and Business development.
Issuing Payment requisition voucher to be signed by a supervisor
Initiating the invoice in ERP for the payment process.
Working Relationships
Internal Relationships:
Accountable to the Financial Accountant
Required to liaise and work closely with other departments as may be necessary
External Relationships:
Britam customers
Service providers
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in business or equivalent;
- A qualified accountant or pursuing CPA or ACCA;
- At least two (2) years of experience in a similar or equivalent position;
- Computerized accounting applications such as AIMS, ERP, or any other accounting systems will be an added advantage
- Performance standards
- Strong work ethic;
- Ensure productivity and performance are achieved and exceeded;
- Expenditure in area of influence maintained within approved budget;
- Correct and timely provision of financial information.
- Absence of complaints from suppliers of goods and services
- Absence of penalties from statutory authorities
- Reconciliations and analyses of accounts are accurately done and on a monthly basis.
- Systems/procedures within the section working properly
- Absence of issues from internal, external and statutory auditors
How to Apply
