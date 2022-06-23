Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Assistant

Job Purpose

The position facilitates the proper recording of financial transactions and provides information and /or reports derived from the same.

Key Responsibilities

Cash office

Issue receipts and EBM receipts

Collection of daily Cash reports for branches and agencies

Analyzing reconciliation and consolidation of daily cash report

Daily banking of cash and cheques

Weekly reconciliation of EBM receipts and Sales

End Month closing: Working closely with the underwriting team on month closing by ensuring that all debited business, the receipts, and EBM receipts have been issued

Cancellation of EBM receipts for unpaid premiums

Bank Transfers and deposits

Preparation of bank transfers letters according to the request the of the Chief Finance Officer

Submission of letters to the banks

Classification of correspondence

Cash flow analysis

Weekly preparation of Bank balances;

Weekly preparation of financial requirements: projections of weekly expenses by categories of suppliers, line of business, statutory returns.

Bank Exposure

Monthly Preparation of bank balances and deposits schedule

Commission Process

Receiving commission

Checking of invoices: verification of approved rate used according to the product, also checking if the premium has been fully paid and debited in the system and on the name of broker/AF

Preparation of excel statements to be reviewed and signed by the supervisor

Issuing requisition voucher in AIMS to be approved by both underwriting and Business development.

Issuing Payment requisition voucher to be signed by a supervisor

Initiating the invoice in ERP for the payment process.

Working Relationships

Internal Relationships:

Accountable to the Financial Accountant

Required to liaise and work closely with other departments as may be necessary

External Relationships:

Britam customers

Service providers

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business or equivalent;

A qualified accountant or pursuing CPA or ACCA;

At least two (2) years of experience in a similar or equivalent position;

Computerized accounting applications such as AIMS, ERP, or any other accounting systems will be an added advantage

Performance standards

Strong work ethic;

Ensure productivity and performance are achieved and exceeded;

Expenditure in area of influence maintained within approved budget;

Correct and timely provision of financial information.

Absence of complaints from suppliers of goods and services

Absence of penalties from statutory authorities

Reconciliations and analyses of accounts are accurately done and on a monthly basis.

Systems/procedures within the section working properly

Absence of issues from internal, external and statutory auditors

How to Apply

