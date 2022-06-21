Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Assistant – Payables (Nairobi)
Reference Number
ILFN0252022
Description
- Take responsibility for the day to day processing of all purchase invoices ensuring that invoices are checked and prices are correct and that any discrepancies are investigated and dealt with appropriately
- Ensure that invoices are authorized for payment by relevant department managers and matched to purchase orders where applicable
- Ensure that invoices are recorded and entered on the system using appropriate account codes and that payments are posted on the system appropriately
- Deal with all enquiries related to invoices/payments, answering telephone calls and emails and liaising with relevant departments as necessary to ensure enquires are dealt with in a professional and timely manner
- Set up new supplier accounts and amend existing supplier details as necessary
- As required, assist with account reconciliations as well as identifying and correcting accounting errors
- Any other duties as reasonably directed Controller or other member of the management team
Requirements
- Bachelors degree in Finance/Commerce or equivalent
- CPA/ACCA/Equivalent qualifications
Experience required:
- General work experience (years): 2-3 years
- Specific to the position (level/discipline/years): 1-2 years
- Industry: Not specific but manufacturing is preferred
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>