AGA KHAN HOSPITAL, KISUMU

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu is an institution of the Aga Khan Health Service, Kenya, which is an Agency of the Aga Khan Development Network. The hospital is part of a network of health facilities, which includes Hospitals and Outreach Health Facilities across East Africa. The Aga Khan Hospital is in an exciting growth phase and has attained acknowledgment of its quality by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification, ISO 15189:2012 accreditation for laboratory services, SafeCare level 5 accreditation and is at advanced stage of attaining Joint Commission International Accreditation. The Aga Khan Hospital, Kisumu has outreach Health Services at Kisii, Kakamega, Kitale, Bungoma, Kericho, Kibuye-Kisumu, West End- Kisumu, Busia, Homa – Bay, Kapsabet, Migori, Bomet and Narok. The hospital is seeking to attract interested and qualified applicants to fill the position listed below

SENIOR FINANCE MANAGER

Vacancy No: AKHK/FIN/SFM/06/22

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

Reporting to the Head of Finance, the Senior Finance Manager oversees the smooth running of finance team on daily basis and managing daily operational activities, Finance Reports, resolve differences and queries as well as supervising timely submission of monthly, semi-annual and annual tax forms/returns and ensure compliance with tax authorities and other government regulation bodies.

Duties & Responsibilities

Manage monthly and annual closing activities and prepare various financial and analytical reports.

Provides technical accounting support and interpretation to management and employees.

Supervise to ensure timely submission of monthly, semi-annual and annual tax forms/returns and ensure compliance with tax authorities and other government regulation bodies.

Review the daily reconciliation of bank accounts on daily basis and ensure availability sufficient balance of foreign currency to fulfill institution’s commitment. Work closely with bank to resolve any identified errors and queries.

Manage working capital and ensure hospitals cash flow is adequate to allow operate effectively, closely liaison with debtor department and follow-up on recovery issues, schedule creditor payments on weekly basis in accordance with forecasted cash flows.

Completely oversee the smooth running of finance department – creditor on daily basis and facilitate team in managing the daily operational activities, resolve differences and queries and set example in partnering with other department to fulfil institution goals.

Prepare monthly key management reports including variance reports.

Prepare institutional budget while corresponding and gathering departmental and historic data.

Manage and supervise general accounting section and its staff (including Creditors, GL, Payroll, Insurance, Fixed Assets, Inventory and Treasury).

Co-ordinate audit related matters, liaise with external auditors and facilitate reviews.

Manage relationship and closely liaison with bankers, external auditors, consultants, lawyers, tax administrator, and other government authorities.

Work closely with other departmental managers and heads to overcome any shortfall in financial processes, facilitate internal and external stake holders in accordance with policies.

Recruit, train and evaluate department staff.

Supervise the reconciliation of Inter Unit Accounts.

Reconcile cash account and deposits on daily basis and authorize receipts by verifying necessary documentation.

Manage investment register and renew deposits on timely basis, place vacant funds in investment as per institution guidelines and policies.

Play key role in developing/updating financial policies and procedures in accordance with any regulation changes or any development in the best practices. Any other roles assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications

Minimum of Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance or related fields.

Professional qualification such as CPA, ACCA, CMA.

Minimum 7 years’ experience in the related field.

Minimum of 3 years in leadership and management skills.

Thorough knowledge of accounting procedures and MS Office, with experience in working on ERP solutions.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae with position title and vacancy number on the subject line, including names and contacts of three references, current and expected remuneration to recruitment@akhskenya.org on or before 19 th July 2022 .

on or before . The email subject line MUST state AKHK/FIN/SFM/06/22

state Or apply via this link akdn.org/careers/1978184

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please note that Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, medical examination or any fee)

“Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu is an equal opportunity employer”