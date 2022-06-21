Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Vacancy: Chief Financial Controller

Job Summary: To safe guard and optimise the utilisation of the company’s financial resources through the implementation of appropriate accounting systems that ensure accurate and timely production of financial information through efficient planning, monitoring and control.

Key Performance Indicators

The development of annual business plans facilitated/supported and quality documents generated in a timely manner. Performance against this plan monitored and GM/MD briefed on status.

Quality financial policies that support smooth business operations whilst safeguarding company assets, in place.

Accounting systems that facilitate the recording and production of timely and accurate financial reports, and which are embedded with appropriate controls, developed and implemented.

A costing and cost management system that allows the company to track/allocate operational costs and track profitability, developed and implemented. Where relevant, managers/directors trained in its use.

Working capital is well managed so that the organisation is able to fund its operations and meet financial obligations and any excess financial resources invested optimally.

A business focused credit management policy developed and enforced resulting in the effective management of debtors, whilst promoting business growth.

Directors and managers provided with regular and appropriate financial reports that facilitate decision making.

Investment proposals analysed to confirm their long term viability prior to implementation.

Lead the Long term Strategy development for the Business taking into account market opportunities, production capabilities and Human Capital requirements

Key Duties

Manage the ‘Master Data’ of accounting software

Drive the business planning and performance management process and initiate actions to remedy performance shortfalls.

Develop and implement accounting policies, systems and procedures that support company operations, facilitate quality and timely reporting and protect the company assets.

Develop and implement costing systems that support the company profitability and pricing objectives and train the relevant users and monitor continually to ensure effective application.

Prepare cash flow forecasts that are in line with operational budgets, monitor working capital levels to ensure that cash commitment can be met and initiate appropriate actions including negotiation of funding arrangements with financing partners.

Maintain relationships with the company’s banks and suppliers and other service providers and ensure that the company receives excellent service at all times.

Prepare accurate and timely periodical accounting and management reports and present these to the management team and follow up the implementation of related action plans.

Prepare any special financial reports and analyses including brand profitability reports as may be required by the Management team, suppliers, financiers and other stakeholders.

Take charge of all tax matters, keeping up to date with latest developments and ensuring compliance thus avoiding penalties.

Assist in purchase planning and implement a credit management policy and negotiate credit terms with regular suppliers.

Liaise with internal & external auditors as and when necessary.

Set performance targets for departmental staff, allocate work, monitor and review performance and train staff as needed.

Provide managerial support to the ICT team and drive the development and implementation of the ICT strategy.

Participate in policy formulation for selling and marketing initiatives.

Qualifications & Experience

Degree in a commercial or accounting discipline

Fellow of a recognized Accountancy Institute

Training in management, preferably at MBA level

Certificate in basic computer programming esp. VBA

Working

7 years including at least three years within a manufacturing environment.

3 years, post qualification experience

SAP B1 ERP Usage Experience an added advantage

If you meet the requirements, kindly send your CV to vacancies@jantakenya.com with “Chief Financial Controller” in the subject line by 28th of June.