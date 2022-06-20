Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Senior Finance Officer

Job Summary

Securex Agencies (K) Limited is seeking to recruit a new member to the Finance Team. The Senior Finance Officer will be in charge of managing, monitoring, and overseeing the processes of billing/ invoicing customers for services/products provided.

Duties & Responsibilities

Handle monthly VAT input data and VAT on input query – KRA

Handling Monthly Provision of Debtors /Write-off.

Maintain the journal movement.

GL Health check.

Handling annual audits.

Handling the monthly statutory preparation.

Preparing Monthly Costing for guards.

Assisting in tender costing.

Qualifications

Professional management qualification, in addition, to finance qualifications e.g., ACCA, CPA.

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce – Accounting Option.

At least (3) three years in a busy working environment at the middle management level.

Working knowledge of multiple finance functions including budgeting, cost control, and asset management.

Excellent planning and organization skills to meet deadlines and pay attention to detail, with a consulting mindset.

Conversant with EA taxes.

Conversant with computerized accounting software.

Experience in project accounting.

Knowledge and understanding of accounting, taxation, and administration.

Excellent IT skills with a working knowledge of the range of MS Office packages and knowledge of online financial management systems.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Demonstrating financial acumen in all decision-making.

Ability to work and effectively communicate with senior-level business partners.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their comprehensive CV and cover letter to careers@securex.co.ke indicating on the email subject the position they are applying for by 30th June 2022. Kindly note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.