Sacco Chief Finance Officer (REF: CFO/01/22)

Our client, a medium-sized Deposit Taking Sacco regulated by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) and based in Nairobi is seeking to recruit a qualified and experienced Chief Finance Officer (CFO) to strengthen its management team.

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Finance Officer will provide the overall leadership and management of the finance function of the Sacco. S/He will be responsible for managing the Sacco’s financial resources and promoting prudent and just stewardship of its financial resources. This will be achieved by implementing strong systems and policies of internal control that will lead to the production and application of accurate financial data.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the smooth running of the Sacco Finance Department

Manage the finances of the Sacco in a prudent manner

Co-ordinate financial planning process encompassing directing and control to enhance the overall business growth

Provide team leadership within the department through enforcement of professional staff performance management practices

Ensure that there is an effective and prudent framework of financial controls and risk management procedures in place to provide a sustainable assurance and improvement of the organization’s assets

Properly account for all Sacco Assets and liabilities and safeguard the same

Administer and review the Society’s Accounting Norms and Procedures

Ensure compliance with the relevant statutory, legal, social and regulatory requirements in the execution of Society business.

Co-ordination and processing of regulatory reports to ensure timely and accurate reporting

Custodian of payroll processes ensuring accuracy, compliance and filing or remitting of the required returns

Benchmark market trends in the finance sector and give Monthly reports

Ensure timely and up to date reconciliations

Manage and liaise with the relevant departments to ensure proper financial reports are done

Oversee and advise on prudent financial management and investment undertaking by adopting sound financial policies for optimum utilization and returns.

Prepare and implement the finance department’s annual work plan

Participate in the department’s staff performance appraisal process

Ensure relevant and prompt preparation report and submission to the CEO.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to provide the following:

Valid Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax compliance certificate

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) clearance

Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) clearance (certificate of good conduct)

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) clearance

A current Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) report

Required Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, or business-related subject.

A Master’s degree in a Business-related subject will be an added advantage.

Certified Public Accountant CPA (K) / Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Membership in a relevant professional body with a good standing

Must have at least 5 years of experience, especially in the Cooperative or banking sectors, 3 years of which should be at the senior management level.

Skills and Attributes

Good analytical, communication, organizational and interpersonal skills

A high degree of integrity

Track record of good management and development skills

Knowledge of computerized accounting systems

How to apply

Interested and qualified applicants are requested to click on the link below and fill out the online application form and submit it by 20th June 2022. Any applications received after the closing date shall not be accepted.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us by 30th June 2022, consider your application as unsuccessful.