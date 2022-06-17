Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Senior International Accountant
Responsibilities:
- Perform quality control review of Country Office financial reports and transactions to ascertain and ensure proper accounting/bookkeeping activities.
- Coordinate month-end, quarter-end, year-end process with the site offices to ensure all activities are completed within the agreed timelines.
- Support close by compiling and analyzing accounting information and preparing various adjustments, journal entries and schedules as required. Clear out reconciling lines in PATH’s software periodically to ensure hygiene of books.
- Prepare, analyze and review reconciliations of balance sheet accounts using existing and new tools, follow up and close out on outstanding items.
- Monitor bank account reconciliations and follow up on unresolved items
- Ensure compliance with PATH’s policies, in-country statutory requirements and donor requirements. Request clarification or additional documentation on questionable items.
- Provide guidance and support to field and program staff on accounting related processes, as well as policies and procedures.
- Design/implement and evaluate/improve internal control systems and processes using tools such as flowcharts, process documentation, etc.
- Conduct training on proper financial processes including segregation of duties, procurement authorization and thresholds, transactions documentation, cash handling, and related internal control practices and procedures
- Maintain current documentation of policies and procedures for assigned areas of responsibility
- Analyze, record, monitor and report on moderately complex to complex accounting matters and transactions, ensuring continuous compliance.
- Develop, document and implement recommendations to improve accounting policies and procedures, internal controls and training materials
- Review new accounting standards & guidance, and provide implementation recommendations
- Answer questions and provide support to others regarding proper accounting treatment for transactions and other finance related queries
- Perform analysis and assist with special projects as requested by senior management
- Work with departments outside of Accounting to ensure new initiatives are properly tracked, monitored, and reported.
- Support Internal and External audits; participate in Auditor selection, preparation/review of financial statements/MLs and follow up on closure of exit items.
- Understand the operations of the country offices and provide updates to HQ Finance leads as necessary. Act as a bridge between HQ and Country office Finance teams to facilitate work and communication exchange.
- Support country offices with adhoc queries on day to day operations/issues. Liaison with multiple teams across PATH to close out topics concerning the country offices across different time zones.
- Assist and train new team members in their onboarding process
- Provide training and guidance to country offices staff in formal and informal setting
- Travel to country offices to provide support and training, depending on the needs and funding
Required Experience
- Strong understanding of US GAAP and/or IFRS, and accounting fundamentals
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience working in accounting or finance field
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Finance field or similar
- Knowledge of USAID regulations, such as 2CFR200, as well as experience working for or with global not-for-profits is a plus
- Experience with a global ERP system with multi-currency capabilities is a plus
- Effective communication skills both spoken and written, as well as customer service with both internal and external clients
- Able to handle unstructured situations requiring quick reaction time
- Proficient in Microsoft Office products (Excel, Word, Outlook)
- Attention to detail and ability to analyze data, research information to clarify issues, find and propose appropriate solutions
- Strong ability to collaborate with team members from different geographical locations
- Excellent organizational skills and the ability to manage and complete multiple projects simultaneously, capable of rapid coordination and distribution of information
- Ability to prioritize tasks and meet policy driven deadlines, as well as ability to work independently with a high degree of reliability, accuracy and productivity
- Ability to work flexible hours as needed for video or audit conference calls with team members in other geographical regions
How to Apply
