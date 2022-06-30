Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Accountant- Post (Nairobi)

A transport and logistics Company is recruiting for the Accountant position.

Qualifications, Experience, Skills and Competencies:

CPA(K)/ACCA.

Degree in Finance/Accounting.

At-least 5 years vast experience in a busy Accounting environment.

Proficiency in accounting software’s.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Ability to prepare financial statements.

Timely management skills.

Attention to detail.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Apply through our portal.

https://covenantexecutives.co.ke/job/accountant-113

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and either current or Last gross pay salary. (Accountant Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke