Payroll Accountant 

Key Responsibilities

  • Responsible for processing staff payroll in accordance to the provided policies, procedures and related guidelines.
  • Responsible for processing staff payroll reports and related data for management review.
  • Responsible for monitoring and updating staff payroll parameters and engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure accuracy for staff payroll reports.
  • Responsible for processing payroll amendments and ensuring governance standards are maintained and supporting documents are in place as required.
  • Responsible for processing staff loans in accordance to the provided policies, procedures and related guidelines.
  • Processing of various staff inputs into the HRIS and related HR systems and keeping the same updated.
  • Responsible for processing payroll related returns within Service Levels Agreements and ensure accuracy of the same.
  • Responsible for processing Union dues and remittance of the same in a timely and accurate manner.
  • Process payroll for the month and prepare the interface file.
  • Remit statutory deductions i.e. NHIF, NSSF, HELB & PAYE etc and respond to queries related to the deductions.
  • Responsible for processing terminal dues for exiting staff.
  • Facilitating P9 statements and other related documents to staff on request when submitting filing tax returns.
  • Responsible for processing staff income tax exemptions where applicable e.g. insurance relief, disabled staff relief etc.
  • Responsible for updating data related to joiners and leavers and verification of the same on the payroll.
  • Maintenance of payroll related records and any other documents related to compensation and benefits.
  • Identifies and recommends updates to payroll accounting software, systems, and procedures
  • Manage stakeholder engagements and provide excellent customer service to payroll related queries
  • Adhere to controls and guidelines related payroll processing in the organisation.

Qualifications 

  • A University Degree in Finance/Accounting or Business-related field from a recognised University.
  • Certified Public Accountant (CPA K)/ACCA is an added advantage
  • Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources is an added advantage
  • Proficiency in use of reporting tools.
  • Experience in using Perpay & ERP systems.
  • Three (3) years’ experience in the financial sector with at least two (2) years in Payroll administration.
  • Sound knowledge of payroll related – statutory processing
  • Good organizational skills and excellent customer experience skills
  • Excellent report writing and presentation skills.
  • Creative approach, with the ability to anticipate challenges and develop innovative solutions.
  • Ability to prioritize, meet deadlines and work under pressure.
  • Agile, flexible and adapt to change easily.
  • Integrity and honesty and ethics- ensures ethical practices and integrity and ensures NBK is not put at reputational risk.
  • Governance – knowledge and ability to ensure good governance practices in assigned Department.

How to Apply

Send your CV and application letter showing how you meet the role requirement stated above to: Recruitment@nationalbank.co.ke by Wednesday, 6th July 2022.

Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage/s of the process.

