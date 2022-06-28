Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Payroll Accountant
Key Responsibilities
- Responsible for processing staff payroll in accordance to the provided policies, procedures and related guidelines.
- Responsible for processing staff payroll reports and related data for management review.
- Responsible for monitoring and updating staff payroll parameters and engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure accuracy for staff payroll reports.
- Responsible for processing payroll amendments and ensuring governance standards are maintained and supporting documents are in place as required.
- Responsible for processing staff loans in accordance to the provided policies, procedures and related guidelines.
- Processing of various staff inputs into the HRIS and related HR systems and keeping the same updated.
- Responsible for processing payroll related returns within Service Levels Agreements and ensure accuracy of the same.
- Responsible for processing Union dues and remittance of the same in a timely and accurate manner.
- Process payroll for the month and prepare the interface file.
- Remit statutory deductions i.e. NHIF, NSSF, HELB & PAYE etc and respond to queries related to the deductions.
- Responsible for processing terminal dues for exiting staff.
- Facilitating P9 statements and other related documents to staff on request when submitting filing tax returns.
- Responsible for processing staff income tax exemptions where applicable e.g. insurance relief, disabled staff relief etc.
- Responsible for updating data related to joiners and leavers and verification of the same on the payroll.
- Maintenance of payroll related records and any other documents related to compensation and benefits.
- Identifies and recommends updates to payroll accounting software, systems, and procedures
- Manage stakeholder engagements and provide excellent customer service to payroll related queries
- Adhere to controls and guidelines related payroll processing in the organisation.
Qualifications
- A University Degree in Finance/Accounting or Business-related field from a recognised University.
- Certified Public Accountant (CPA K)/ACCA is an added advantage
- Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources is an added advantage
- Proficiency in use of reporting tools.
- Experience in using Perpay & ERP systems.
- Three (3) years’ experience in the financial sector with at least two (2) years in Payroll administration.
- Sound knowledge of payroll related – statutory processing
- Good organizational skills and excellent customer experience skills
- Excellent report writing and presentation skills.
- Creative approach, with the ability to anticipate challenges and develop innovative solutions.
- Ability to prioritize, meet deadlines and work under pressure.
- Agile, flexible and adapt to change easily.
- Integrity and honesty and ethics- ensures ethical practices and integrity and ensures NBK is not put at reputational risk.
- Governance – knowledge and ability to ensure good governance practices in assigned Department.
How to Apply
Send your CV and application letter showing how you meet the role requirement stated above to: Recruitment@nationalbank.co.ke by Wednesday, 6th July 2022.
Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage/s of the process.
