Payroll Accountant

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for processing staff payroll in accordance to the provided policies, procedures and related guidelines.

Responsible for processing staff payroll reports and related data for management review.

Responsible for monitoring and updating staff payroll parameters and engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure accuracy for staff payroll reports.

Responsible for processing payroll amendments and ensuring governance standards are maintained and supporting documents are in place as required.

Responsible for processing staff loans in accordance to the provided policies, procedures and related guidelines.

Processing of various staff inputs into the HRIS and related HR systems and keeping the same updated.

Responsible for processing payroll related returns within Service Levels Agreements and ensure accuracy of the same.

Responsible for processing Union dues and remittance of the same in a timely and accurate manner.

Process payroll for the month and prepare the interface file.

Remit statutory deductions i.e. NHIF, NSSF, HELB & PAYE etc and respond to queries related to the deductions.

Responsible for processing terminal dues for exiting staff.

Facilitating P9 statements and other related documents to staff on request when submitting filing tax returns.

Responsible for processing staff income tax exemptions where applicable e.g. insurance relief, disabled staff relief etc.

Responsible for updating data related to joiners and leavers and verification of the same on the payroll.

Maintenance of payroll related records and any other documents related to compensation and benefits.

Identifies and recommends updates to payroll accounting software, systems, and procedures

Manage stakeholder engagements and provide excellent customer service to payroll related queries

Adhere to controls and guidelines related payroll processing in the organisation.

Qualifications

A University Degree in Finance/Accounting or Business-related field from a recognised University.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA K)/ACCA is an added advantage

Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resources is an added advantage

Proficiency in use of reporting tools.

Experience in using Perpay & ERP systems.

Three (3) years’ experience in the financial sector with at least two (2) years in Payroll administration.

Sound knowledge of payroll related – statutory processing

Good organizational skills and excellent customer experience skills

Excellent report writing and presentation skills.

Creative approach, with the ability to anticipate challenges and develop innovative solutions.

Ability to prioritize, meet deadlines and work under pressure.

Agile, flexible and adapt to change easily.

Integrity and honesty and ethics- ensures ethical practices and integrity and ensures NBK is not put at reputational risk.

Governance – knowledge and ability to ensure good governance practices in assigned Department.

How to Apply

Send your CV and application letter showing how you meet the role requirement stated above to: Recruitment@nationalbank.co.ke by Wednesday, 6th July 2022.

Please note that applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next stage/s of the process.