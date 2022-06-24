Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTANT, JOB GRADE 6 (1 POST)– REF: KICC/ACC/2022

The Accountant reports to the Principal Accountant and is responsible for:-

Duties and responsibilities

Preparing and verifying vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

Collecting and delivering of bank correspondences;

Data capturing and, maintaining primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books, registers;

Preparing simple reports e.g. bank reconciliations, daily cash position report, imprest and expenditure returns etc;

Keeping in safe custody records under him/her;

Receipting of all money due and payable to the Corporation and

Processing staff and supplier payments as guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations.

Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Part II of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination or ACCA level II;

Proficiency in the usage of recognized computer accounting software and common office applications;

Good communication and interpersonal skills; an

Fulfilled the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their application which should include: –

One page statement on how you meet the requirements for the position

Curriculum Vitae

Indication of current salary

Professional certificates and testimonials

Three professional referees

Terms of offer

The successful candidate’s appointment will be as follows:-

Job Grade KICC 3 shall be appointed contract of five (5) years renewable subject to performance.

Job Grade KICC 4, KICC 6, KICC 8 shall be appointed on permanent and pensionable terms.

Comply with Chapter 6 of the constitution and avail clearance certificates from: –

Directorate of Criminal investigation (Certificate of good conduct)

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Tax compliance

Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Applications should be sent under confidential cover with the envelope clearly marked as per your application Reference.

“Ref: KICC/……………….20……..” not later thanat 5pm to: –

The Chief Executive Officer Kenyatta International Convention Centre P O Box 30746 – 00100 NAIROBI

Women, Persons Living with Disabilities and Marginalized are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.