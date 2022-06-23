Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JUNIOR RECEIVABLES ACCOUNTANT (SALARY:25 – 30,000)

Our client, a well-established manufacturing company is seeking to recruit a junior receivables accountant in Nairobi

Duties & Responsibilities

Monitors customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities and accordingly alerts the Financial Controller to facilitate decision-making on sales

Follows up with customers and collects due payments to minimize the Days Sales Outstanding.

Reconciles the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are captured and correctly posted.

Performs daily reconciliation of customer age analysis with system to continuously identify payments due.

Maintains petty cash book and processes/posts entries in the accounting system to ensure up- to-date customer accounts.

Performs debtor account reconciliation to ensure that accurate information is availed to the Accountant every time for preparation of pertinent reports.

Prepares and maintains collection and call log reports to ensure ease of retrieval when reference is required.

Performs other accounting and administrative duties as may be assigned by the Finance Controller to facilitate the smooth running of the department.

Qualifications

Diploma, ACCA / CPA or related field

At least 2 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.

Good understanding of basic accounting principles.

Excellent MS Excel skills and demonstrated competency in working with ERP.

Good record management skills.

An eye for details.

Good communication and presentation skills.

Must be of high integrity.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their CVs to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Friday 24th June 2022