JUNIOR RECEIVABLES ACCOUNTANT (SALARY:25 – 30,000)

Our client, a well-established manufacturing company is seeking to recruit a junior receivables accountant in Nairobi

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Monitors customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities and accordingly alerts the Financial Controller to facilitate decision-making on sales
  •  Follows up with customers and collects due payments to minimize the Days Sales Outstanding.
  • Reconciles the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are captured and correctly posted.
  • Performs daily reconciliation of customer age analysis with system to continuously identify payments due.
  • Maintains petty cash book and processes/posts entries in the accounting system to ensure up- to-date customer accounts.
  • Performs debtor account reconciliation to ensure that accurate information is availed to the Accountant every time for preparation of pertinent reports.
  • Prepares and maintains collection and call log reports to ensure ease of retrieval when reference is required.
  • Performs other accounting and administrative duties as may be assigned by the Finance Controller to facilitate the smooth running of the department.

Qualifications

  • Diploma, ACCA / CPA or related field
  • At least 2 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.
  •  Good understanding of basic accounting principles.
  • Excellent MS Excel skills and demonstrated competency in working with ERP.
  • Good record management skills.
  • An eye for details.
  • Good communication and presentation skills.
  • Must be of high integrity.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to send their CVs to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Friday 24th June 2022

