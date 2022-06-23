Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JUNIOR RECEIVABLES ACCOUNTANT (SALARY:25 – 30,000)
Our client, a well-established manufacturing company is seeking to recruit a junior receivables accountant in Nairobi
Duties & Responsibilities
- Monitors customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities and accordingly alerts the Financial Controller to facilitate decision-making on sales
- Follows up with customers and collects due payments to minimize the Days Sales Outstanding.
- Reconciles the accounts receivable ledger to ensure that all payments are captured and correctly posted.
- Performs daily reconciliation of customer age analysis with system to continuously identify payments due.
- Maintains petty cash book and processes/posts entries in the accounting system to ensure up- to-date customer accounts.
- Performs debtor account reconciliation to ensure that accurate information is availed to the Accountant every time for preparation of pertinent reports.
- Prepares and maintains collection and call log reports to ensure ease of retrieval when reference is required.
- Performs other accounting and administrative duties as may be assigned by the Finance Controller to facilitate the smooth running of the department.
Qualifications
- Diploma, ACCA / CPA or related field
- At least 2 years’ relevant experience in a similar role.
- Good understanding of basic accounting principles.
- Excellent MS Excel skills and demonstrated competency in working with ERP.
- Good record management skills.
- An eye for details.
- Good communication and presentation skills.
- Must be of high integrity.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send their CVs to careers@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com on or before Friday 24th June 2022
